Charleston Southern hosts Talford and Winthrop

Winthrop Eagles (12-16, 7-8 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-18, 4-11 Big South)
The Eagles are 7-8 against Big South opponents. Winthrop is ninth in the Big South with 28.1 rebounds per game led by Talford averaging 7.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Johnson is averaging 7.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Buccaneers. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 16.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the past 10 games for Charleston Southern.
Talford is averaging 15.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Sin’Cere McMahon is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Winthrop.
LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.
Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.