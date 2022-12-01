Charleston Southern plays South Florida on 3-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-4) at South Florida Bulls (2-6) Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern will try to break its three-game road slide when the Buccaneers play South Florida. The Bulls are 1-4 in home games. South Florida is fifth in the AAC in team defense, giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Buccaneers have gone 0-3 away from home. Charleston Southern is eighth in the Big South giving up 73.5 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is shooting 35.3% and averaging 14.8 points for the Bulls. Selton Miguel is averaging 11.4 points for South Florida.

Claudell Harris Jr. is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Taje’ Kelly is averaging 10.5 points and 7.0 rebounds for Charleston Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

