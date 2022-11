BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Claudell Harris Jr. scored 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 78-63 win against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Virginia Tech went 11-4 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Hokies averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second chance points and 17.3 bench points last season.