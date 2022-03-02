Kelly made 11 of 14 shots. He added seven rebounds.
Buskey had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Charleston Southern (6-24). Tahlik Chavez added 13 points. Claudell Harris Jr. had 10 points.
LJ Thorpe had 18 points for the Bulldogs (16-14). Drew Pember added 16 points. Tajion Jones had 11 points and eight rebounds.
