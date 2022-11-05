Charleston Southern turns back Robert Morris 34-21

CHARLESTON, S.C. — JD Moore scored two touchdowns, Charleston Southern scored the game’s first 20 points, and the Buccaneers defeated Robert Morris 34-21 on Saturday.
Tony Bartalo’s 11-yard touchdown run gave the Buccaneers (2-7, 2-2 Big South) a 34-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Moore finished with 88 yards on 16 carries.
Zach Tanner completed 16 of 31 passes for 242 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Robert Morris (0-9, 0-4). The Colonials were held to 14 yards net rushing.
