Charleston Southern visits Pember and UNC Asheville

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-19, 4-12 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (22-7, 14-2 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Drew Pember scored 22 points in UNC Asheville’s 75-63 victory against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are 12-0 in home games. UNC Asheville averages 13.1 assists per game to lead the Big South, paced by Caleb Burgess with 4.4.

The Buccaneers are 4-12 in conference games. Charleston Southern has a 5-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pember is averaging 20.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Claudell Harris Jr. is scoring 17.6 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Buccaneers. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 12.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the past 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Buccaneers: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

