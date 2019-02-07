NEWARK, Del. — Grant Riller had 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead four players in double figures as Charleston took control in the second half to beat Delaware 83-75 on Thursday night for the Cougars fifth straight victory.

Zep Jasper was 3 of 4 from distance to total 14 points, Brevin Galloway added 13 and Jarrell Brantley chipped in 12 points for Charleston (19-6, 8-4 Colonial Athletic Association).

Delaware sprinted to an early lead before the Cougars closed the gap to 34-33 at the break. Brantley scored underneath to take the lead on the first points of the second half. The Cougars pushed their advantage to 51-38 after Jaylen McManus drained a 3 with 14:34 remaining. The Blue Hens closed to 72-61 with 4:02 left. Brantley answered with a 3-point play and Jasper added a layup and the Cougars coasted home, winning the second half 50-41.

Kevin Anderson and Ryan Allen had 17 points apiece for Delaware (14-11, 6-6) which lost its third straight game.

