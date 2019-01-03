TOWSON, Md. — Grant Riller scored 24 points with five rebounds and five assists and Jarrell Brantley scored 23 points with seven rebounds and Charleston beat Towson 67-55 on Thursday night.

Charleston (13-2, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) has won 10 straight games. The Cougars entered the game tied with the sixth-longest win streak in Division I with Mississippi State and CAA rival Hofstra.

Despite shooting 1 of 12 from 3-point range, the Cougars were 25 of 53 (47.2 percent) from the field and made all but one of their 17 free-throw attempts. Charleston protected the ball committing just seven turnovers and distributed 13 assists.

Charleston never trailed and led 29-23 at intermission. Towson’s Jordan McNeil made a jumper and a 3-pointer and the Tigers were within 31-28 before Charleston went on an 8-0 run with Brantley scoring six in 65 seconds.

McNeil scored 14 for Towson (5-10, 1-2) and Brian Fobbs added 13. The Tigers managed just nine trips to the foul line (7 of 9).

