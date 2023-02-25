Charlotte 49ers face the Rice Owls on 3-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rice Owls (17-11, 8-9 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (17-11, 8-9 C-USA) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte -7; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Rice. The 49ers have gone 10-3 at home. Charlotte has a 7-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Owls are 8-9 in C-USA play. Rice leads C-USA with 15.6 assists. Max Fiedler leads the Owls with 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aly Khalifa is averaging 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the 49ers. Brice Williams is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Fiedler is averaging 10.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and five assists for the Owls. Quincy Olivari is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 24.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

