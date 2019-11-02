Middle Tennessee capped its first drive with a score but McCallister’s 2-yard touchdown run quickly tied it up. Two more consecutive Charlotte touchdowns followed, on Reynolds’ 19-yard scoring run late in the first quarter and on another short TD lunge by McCallister early in the second, for a 21-7 advantage. Cruz capped the first-half scoring with a 38-yard field goal to make it 24-7 at intermission.