Buffalo is fourth in the country in time of possession, holding the ball for an average of 34:12 per game. Only Wisconsin (35:26), Utah (34:33) and Kansas State (34:16) have kept the ball more. ... The Bulls also are among the nation’s best-ranked teams in first downs allowed (second behind only Clemson), rushing defense (fourth), rushing offense (ninth) and total defense (seventh). ... Charlotte was 2-5 on the season and trailed North Texas 35-21 in the fourth quarter of their game on Oct. 26, rallied to win 39-38 on a touchdown pass by Chris Reynolds (who narrowly avoided a sack) with 18 seconds left and haven’t lost since. ... Charlotte offensive lineman Cam Clark will play in his final college game — his school-record 49th for the 49ers. ... Buffalo’s five bowl games have come in three different countries. The Bulls have played three in the U.S., one in Canada and now one in the Bahamas. ... This is the sixth Bahamas Bowl, and the winning team has scored at least 35 points in four of the first five editions of the game.