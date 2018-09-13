CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chris Reynolds threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns and Charlotte beat Old Dominion 28-25 on Friday night in a Conference USA opener played two days early because of Hurricane Florence.

Marquavis Gibbs and Juwan Foggie had interceptions on back-to-back Old Dominion possessions in the fourth quarter. After the first pick, Aaron McAllister caped a 12-play drive with a 14-yard scoring run to extend Charlotte’s lead to 28-18.

Jonathan Duhart pulled Old Dominion ton 28-25 with 2:57 left in the game on a short TD grab. The Monarchs opted for an onside kick but it was easily recovered by the 49ers, who ran out the clock.

Benny LeMay carried it 25 times for 93 yards for Charlotte (2-1). Victor Tucker caught seven passes for 79 yards and a 19-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

Freshman Lala Davis scored his first touchdown of the season for Old Dominion (0-3) on a 20-yard run late in the second quarter. He also scored Old Dominion’s first second-half points of the season on a 3-yard run. The Monarchs had been outscored 52-0 in the second half.

