Charlotte faces UTEP, looks to end 3-game skid

Charlotte 49ers (13-10, 4-8 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (11-12, 4-8 C-USA)
The 49ers are 4-8 in C-USA play. Charlotte ranks eighth in C-USA scoring 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Aly Khalifa averaging 8.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Miners. Shamar Givance is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTEP.
Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 9.2 points and 3.3 assists for the 49ers. Brice Williams is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.
LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.
49ers: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.