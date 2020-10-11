Charlotte finished with 599 yards of offense, its best as a member of Conference USA.
Austin Aune was 23-of-43 passing for 382 yards with three touchdown passes to lead North Texas (1-3, 0-2). Jaelon Darden had 13 catches for 244 yards and three touchdowns, his fourth career game with three TD catches.
