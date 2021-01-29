Marvin Cannon added eight points and 10 rebounds for for Charlotte (8-7, 4-3 Conference USA).
Cameron Corcoran had 15 points for the Panthers (8-9, 2-7), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Eric Lovett added 14 points and 12 rebounds.
