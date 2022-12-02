Charlotte plays Appalachian State following overtime win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-3) at Charlotte 49ers (6-2) Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte -6.5; over/under is 122.5 BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts the Appalachian State Mountaineers after the 49ers took down the Davidson Wildcats 68-66 in overtime. The 49ers have gone 3-0 at home. Charlotte ranks seventh in C-USA with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Aly Khalifa averaging 8.8.

The Mountaineers have gone 2-0 away from home. Appalachian State is 1-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Igor Milicic Jr. is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, while averaging 9.6 points. Khalifa is shooting 46.5% and averaging 10.1 points for Charlotte.

Donovan Gregory is shooting 43.2% and averaging 14.3 points for the Mountaineers. Tyree Boykin is averaging 11.8 points for Appalachian State.

