SAVVY SENIORS: Charlotte’s Jordan Shepherd, Milos Supica and Jhery Matos have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 41 percent of all 49ers scoring over the last five games.
FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jahmir Young has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last three games. Young has accounted for 18 field goals and 11 assists in those games.
DID YOU KNOW: Charlotte went 6-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The 49ers scored 69.8 points per matchup across those 11 games.
