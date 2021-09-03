Duke: This is a devastating loss for the Blue Devils, who are coming off a tough season last year with only two wins. Duke failed to get much pressure on Reynolds, who was allowed to pick apart the Blue Devils secondary. However, Duke can really lean on Durant going forward as he was nearly unstoppable at times and had scoring runs of 59, 53 and 5 yards. “Baller. Stud. Unbelievable player,” Healy said of Duke’s senior running back.