Charlotte visits Rice following Williams' 27-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charlotte 49ers (13-7, 4-5 C-USA) at Rice Owls (14-5, 5-3 C-USA) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rice -1; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on the Rice Owls after Brice Williams scored 27 points in Charlotte’s 75-71 win against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The Owls are 9-2 in home games. Rice is eighth in C-USA with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Max Fiedler averaging 2.9.

The 49ers are 4-5 in C-USA play. Charlotte scores 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Owls and 49ers meet Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fiedler is averaging 11.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Owls. Quincy Olivari is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

Williams is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, while averaging 12.3 points. Aly Khalifa is averaging 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 85.7 points, 38.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

49ers: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article