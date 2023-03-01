Charlotte visits UTSA following Williams' 25-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charlotte 49ers (18-11, 9-9 C-USA) at UTSA Roadrunners (9-21, 3-16 C-USA) San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits the UTSA Roadrunners after Brice Williams scored 25 points in Charlotte’s 70-54 victory over the Rice Owls. The Roadrunners are 7-10 on their home court. UTSA averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.

The 49ers are 9-9 against C-USA opponents. Charlotte has a 4-4 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is averaging 13.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Roadrunners. John Buggs III is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTSA.

Aly Khalifa is averaging 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the 49ers. Williams is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

49ers: 6-4, averaging 61.6 points, 25.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

