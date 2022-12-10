Charlotte wins; Detroit Mercy's Davis passes 3,000 points

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lu’Cye Patterson had 22 points, including the go-ahead basket with 42.2 seconds left in overtime, and Charlotte beat Detroit Mercy 82-80 on Saturday despite a history-making game for the Titans’ Antoine Davis.
Patterson also had seven rebounds and seven assists for the 49ers (8-2). Igor Milicic Jr. added 20 points while shooting 7 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc, and also had 11 rebounds. Jackson Threadgill was 5-of-11 shooting to finish with 12 points.
The Titans (5-6) got 13 points and a career-high 18 rebounds from Gerald Liddell. Damezi Anderson added 14 points for Detroit Mercy.
___
The Associated Press created this story in part by using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.