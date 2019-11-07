Seth Stanley had 16 points and eight rebounds for Hendrix College, a Division III school. Carl Fitch added three blocks. Alex Conrad had seven rebounds.

Central Arkansas matches up against Georgetown on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD