Chattanooga and Murray State meet in non-conference matchup

Murray State Racers (3-2) at Chattanooga Mocs (2-3)
The Racers have gone 0-1 away from home. Murray State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens is shooting 56.7% and averaging 17.6 points for the Mocs. Dalvin White is averaging 7.4 points for Chattanooga.
Smith is averaging 17.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 14.8 points and five assists for Murray State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.