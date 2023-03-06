Furman Paladins and Chattanooga Mocs meet in SoCon Championship

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chattanooga Mocs (18-16, 7-11 SoCon) vs. Furman Paladins (26-7, 15-3 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Furman -7.5; over/under is 157.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Furman Paladins take on the Chattanooga Mocs in the SoCon Championship. The Paladins are 15-3 against SoCon opponents and 11-4 in non-conference play. Furman ranks fourth in the SoCon with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Slawson averaging 5.3.

The Mocs are 7-11 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga ranks second in the SoCon with 15.3 assists per game led by Dalvin White averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Slawson is averaging 15.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Paladins. Mike Bothwell is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

Jamal Johnson is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Mocs. White is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 9-1, averaging 81.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Mocs: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article