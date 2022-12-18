Chattanooga hosts Belmont following Sheppard's 33-point showing

Belmont Bruins (6-5, 1-1 MVC) at Chattanooga Mocs (8-3)
The Bruins have gone 1-3 away from home. Belmont is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Stephens is averaging 21.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 blocks for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.
Sheppard is averaging 20.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bruins. Cade Tyson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.
Bruins: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.