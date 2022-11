BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts the Lipscomb Bisons after Sam Alexis scored 27 points in Chattanooga’s 108-55 victory over the Covenant Scots.

Chattanooga finished 12-3 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Mocs averaged 74.2 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 34.5% from behind the arc last season.