Chattanooga hosts Slawson and Furman

Furman Paladins (13-6, 4-2 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (11-8, 3-3 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits the Chattanooga Mocs after Jalen Slawson scored 22 points in Furman's 88-80 overtime loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans. The Mocs have gone 7-2 in home games. Chattanooga averages 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Paladins are 4-2 against SoCon opponents. Furman leads the SoCon scoring 81.9 points per game while shooting 49.6%.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Stephens is averaging 21.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.3 blocks for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Mike Bothwell is averaging 19.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Paladins. Slawson is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

