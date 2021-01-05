UNDEFEATED WHEN: Chattanooga is a perfect 9-0 when the team records four or more steals. The Mocs are 0-2 when they steal the ball fewer than four times.
ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Mocs. Chattanooga has an assist on 37 of 73 field goals (50.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Samford has assists on 74 of 110 field goals (67.3 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Samford is ranked first in Division I with an average of 77.7 possessions per game.
