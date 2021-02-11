CREATING OFFENSE: Smith has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Chattanooga field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 23 field goals and 13 assists in those games.
STREAK STATS: The Citadel has lost its last four road games, scoring 83.8 points, while allowing 96.3 per game.
ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mocs. Chattanooga has an assist on 32 of 83 field goals (38.6 percent) across its previous three outings while The Citadel has assists on 47 of 76 field goals (61.8 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Citadel is ranked seventh among Division I teams with an average of 84.7 points per game.
