A YEAR AGO: Chattanooga got a 72-42 victory over Cumberland University when these two teams met a year ago.
DID YOU KNOW: Chattanooga went 7-4 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Mocs offense put up 67 points per contest in those 11 contests.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.