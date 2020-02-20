SUPER SENIORS: Chattanooga has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Matt Ryan, Ramon Vila, David Jean-Baptiste and Stefan Kenic have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Mocs points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Djordje Dimitrijevic has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Mercer field goals over the last three games. Dimitrijevic has accounted for 15 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

AD

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Mercer is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 14-3 when scoring at least 67.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bears have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Mocs. Chattanooga has an assist on 48 of 83 field goals (57.8 percent) over its past three contests while Mercer has assists on 63 of 91 field goals (69.2 percent) during its past three games.

TIGHTENING UP: Mercer’s offense has turned the ball over 14.9 times per game this year, but is averaging 11.7 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com