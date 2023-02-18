Chattanooga Mocs face the UNC Greensboro Spartans on 3-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNC Greensboro Spartans (18-10, 12-3 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (15-13, 7-8 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chattanooga -3; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against UNC Greensboro. The Mocs have gone 9-5 in home games. Chattanooga ranks second in the SoCon with 15.5 assists per game led by Jake Stephens averaging 3.6.

The Spartans are 12-3 in SoCon play. UNC Greensboro is the leader in the SoCon allowing just 64.5 points per game while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Johnson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Stephens is averaging 21.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 blocks over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Advertisement

Dante Treacy is averaging 7.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article