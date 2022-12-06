Chattanooga plays Milwaukee after Stephens' 26-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (7-3, 2-0 Horizon) at Chattanooga Mocs (5-3)
The Panthers are 1-2 in road games. Milwaukee is second in the Horizon with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Justin Thomas averaging 4.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens is scoring 21.0 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 10.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 33.3% for Chattanooga.
BJ Freeman is averaging 10.6 points for the Panthers. Ahmad Rand is averaging 9.5 points for Milwaukee.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.