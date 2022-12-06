Chattanooga plays Milwaukee after Stephens' 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Milwaukee Panthers (7-3, 2-0 Horizon) at Chattanooga Mocs (5-3) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chattanooga -8.5; over/under is 145 BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga faces the Milwaukee Panthers after Jake Stephens scored 26 points in Chattanooga’s 82-71 victory over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs. The Mocs have gone 3-1 at home. Chattanooga is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 1-2 in road games. Milwaukee is second in the Horizon with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Justin Thomas averaging 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens is scoring 21.0 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 10.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 33.3% for Chattanooga.

BJ Freeman is averaging 10.6 points for the Panthers. Ahmad Rand is averaging 9.5 points for Milwaukee.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article