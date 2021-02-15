Silas Adheke slipped inside and grabbed the rebound and found Damari Montsanto in the corner. Montsanto drilled a 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left but the referee in front of the East Tennessee State was giving the Mocs a timeout after Adheke’s rebound.
Monsanto missed a 3-pointer as time ran out.
Malachi Smith had 10 points and eight rebounds for Chattanooga (17-5, 8-5 Southern Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. KC Hankton added 10 points and seven rebounds. David Jean-Baptiste had three blocks.
Ledarrius Brewer had 19 points for the Buccaneers (12-9, 8-5). Vonnie Patterson added seven rebounds. David Sloan had seven rebounds.
The Mocs improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers on the season. Chattanooga defeated East Tennessee State 67-65 on Feb. 6.
