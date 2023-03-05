Stephens, Chattanooga top Wofford 74-62 in SoCon semifinals

Stephens also added seven rebounds and four steals for the Mocs (18-16). Dalvin White was 4-of-7 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Jamal Johnson was 5-of-9 shooting (0 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Chattanooga took the lead with 15 seconds left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 35-34 at halftime, with Stephens racking up 12 points. Chattanooga pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend a one-point lead to 12 points. They outscored Wofford by 11 points in the final half, as Stephens led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.