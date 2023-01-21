Chavez and Charleston Southern host Campbell

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Campbell Fighting Camels (7-12, 2-5 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-11, 3-4 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston Southern -1.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays the Campbell Fighting Camels after Tahlik Chavez scored 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 73-63 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers are 5-4 in home games. Charleston Southern is sixth in the Big South shooting 34.5% from deep, led by RJ Duhart shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Fighting Camels are 2-5 against Big South opponents. Campbell ranks seventh in the Big South with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jay Pal averaging 4.8.

The Buccaneers and Fighting Camels square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

Advertisement

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Johnson is averaging 6.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Buccaneers. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Anthony Dell’Orso is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds. Ricky Clemons is shooting 52.9% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 81.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article