Chavez and Charleston Southern host Presbyterian

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-9, 1-2 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-11, 1-2 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Presbyterian -2; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Tahlik Chavez scored 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 79-74 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Blue Hose are 5-1 on their home court. Presbyterian has a 1-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-2 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Blue Hose and Buccaneers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevon Reddish is averaging 7.2 points for the Blue Hose. Crosby James is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

Chavez is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 11.9 points. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 76.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

