Chavez leads Charleston Southern against Gardner-Webb

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-7) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-7) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gardner-Webb -9.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Tahlik Chavez scored 33 points in Charleston Southern’s 126-67 win over the Kentucky Christian Knights.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 3-1 in home games. Gardner-Webb is second in the Big South with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kareem Reid averaging 3.8.

The Buccaneers are 1-5 on the road. Charleston Southern ranks fourth in the Big South with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Claudell Harris Jr. averaging 4.0.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Buccaneers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Selden is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Chavez averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Harris is averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

