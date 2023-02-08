Chavez leads Charleston Southern against South Carolina Upstate after 31-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-15, 4-8 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-13, 5-7 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina Upstate -3; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Tahlik Chavez scored 31 points in Charleston Southern’s 81-73 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Spartans are 8-2 in home games. South Carolina Upstate ranks ninth in the Big South with 11.6 assists per game led by Trae Broadnax averaging 3.0.

The Buccaneers are 4-8 in conference matchups. Charleston Southern ranks sixth in the Big South with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Claudell Harris Jr. averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Gainey is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 15.3 points and two steals. Broadnax is shooting 49.3% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Advertisement

RJ Johnson is averaging 7.7 points for the Buccaneers. Harris is averaging 18.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article