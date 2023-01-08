Cheeks and the Robert Morris Colonials host conference foe IUPUI

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

IUPUI Jaguars (3-13, 0-5 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (7-9, 2-3 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI takes on Robert Morris in Horizon action Monday. The Colonials are 4-2 on their home court. Robert Morris ranks fifth in the Horizon with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Kahliel Spear averaging 8.0.

The Jaguars have gone 0-5 against Horizon opponents. IUPUI is eighth in the Horizon scoring 29.6 points per game in the paint led by Jlynn Counter averaging 8.0.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Green III is averaging 6.7 points and 4.8 assists for the Colonials. Enoch Cheeks is averaging 17.4 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Counter is scoring 13.1 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

