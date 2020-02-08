Williams finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Zips. Akron shot just 35% from the floor and 21% from 3-point range (6 of 29). The Zips sank 17 of 21 free throws.

Ty Groce topped the Eagles (12-11, 2-8) with 15 points. Boubacar Toure added 14 points and 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season. Spottsville finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

Eastern Michigan shot 50% overall but took 14 fewer shots than the Zips. The Eagles hit just 2 of 11 from distance and made only 18 of 38 foul shots (47%).

