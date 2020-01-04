Maryland Eastern Shore scored 42 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Charles Williams had 21 points and six rebounds for the Bison (2-13). Khalil Robinson added 18 points. Wayne Bristol Jr. had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Maryland Eastern Shore matches up against NC A&T at home next Saturday. Howard faces Bethune-Cookman at home on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD