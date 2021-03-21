Chestnut’s 1-yard scoring run ended a six-play, 53-yard drive for 7-0 lead. Later, McCray connected with Chestnut on a 60-yard touchdown pass for a 13-7 advantage and the Pioneers went largely unchallenged the rest of the way. Following its 75-yard touchdown drive to tie it at 7, Merrimack managed just 105 yards.
Chestnut ran for 176 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown and caught two passes for 65 yards and a score. He now has 10 touchdowns in three spring games.
Jack Esquivel threw for 79 yards for Merrimack (0-2, 0-2) and Matt Brehon ran for 45 yards on 15 carries.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.