Marquez McCray completed 18 of 25 for 222 yards and had a 13-yard touchdown pass to Rob DiNota for the Pioneers (1-1, 1-1 Northeast Conference). DiNota had four catches for 47 yards.
Sacred Heart opened the scoring on Chesnut’s 2-yard TD run in the first quarter and added a pair of touchdowns in both the second and third quarters.
The Sharks (1-1, 1-1) capped the scoring with Tosin Oyekanmi’s 6-yard TD run with 2:06 left in the third quarter.
