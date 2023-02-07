Chicago State faces Delaware State on 3-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chicago State Cougars (8-17, 1-0 DI Independent) at Delaware State Hornets (4-17, 3-4 MEAC) Dover, Delaware; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware State -4.5; over/under is 134 BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Delaware State. The Hornets are 2-4 on their home court. Delaware State is 3- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

The Cougars are 3-17 on the road. Chicago State averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Stone is scoring 12.2 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Hornets. Martez Robinson is averaging 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 17.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

