Baker's 10 3s, 43 points help Fresno St. beat Chicago State

Baker had a big night from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (11-19), as he connected on a program-record tying 10 of his 11 3-point attempts. Jordan Campbell scored 14 points, going 6 of 9 (2 for 3 from distance). Isaiah Hill shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding five rebounds, 10 assists, and four steals.

The Cougars (11-20) were led by Elijah Weaver, who posted 22 points and four assists. Jahsean Corbett added 17 points and eight rebounds for Chicago State. In addition, Wesley Cardet Jr. had 12 points and two steals.

Fresno State took the lead with 13:11 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 51-38 at halftime, with Baker racking up 23 points. Fresno State outscored Chicago State by 23 points in the second half, and Baker scored a team-high 20 points in the second half to help his team secure the victory.