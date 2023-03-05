Baker's 10 3s, 43 points help Fresno St. beat Chicago State

FRESNO, Calif. — Jemarl Baker Jr. put up 43 points as Fresno State beat Chicago State 108-72 on Saturday.
The Cougars (11-20) were led by Elijah Weaver, who posted 22 points and four assists. Jahsean Corbett added 17 points and eight rebounds for Chicago State. In addition, Wesley Cardet Jr. had 12 points and two steals.
Fresno State took the lead with 13:11 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 51-38 at halftime, with Baker racking up 23 points. Fresno State outscored Chicago State by 23 points in the second half, and Baker scored a team-high 20 points in the second half to help his team secure the victory.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.