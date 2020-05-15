Sardin was a captain for three seasons at Virginia and helped lead the Cavaliers to a 71-53 record from 2002 to 2006. She played professionally in Portugal and spent the past two years as an assistant at Longwood University after stops on staffs at UIC, Boston University and Clemson.
