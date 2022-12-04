Chicago State hosts Southern Indiana following Cardet's 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-4) at Chicago State Cougars (2-7) Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago State -6; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State plays the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 27 points in Chicago State’s 86-73 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Cougars have gone 2-0 in home games. Chicago State ranks second in the DI Independent with 10.6 assists per game led by Cardet averaging 3.1.

The Screaming Eagles are 1-4 on the road. Southern Indiana averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Weaver averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Cardet is shooting 48.0% and averaging 16.7 points for Chicago State.

Jelani Simmons is averaging 14.9 points for the Screaming Eagles. Trevor Lakes is averaging 11.1 points for Southern Indiana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

