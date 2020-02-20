FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Chicago State’s Andrew Lewis, Amir Gholizadeh and Rajeir Jones have collectively accounted for 38 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Cougars have allowed only 78.8 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 87.4 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Milan Acquaah has made or assisted on 48 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Chicago State is 0-22 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 4-1 when it scores at least 75.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: California Baptist is a perfect 10-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Lancers are 8-8 when opponents score more than 66.

DID YOU KNOW: The California Baptist offense has scored 80.1 points per game this season, ranking the Lancers 13th among Division I teams. The Chicago State defense has allowed 81.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 303rd overall).

