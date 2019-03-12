No. 8 seed Chicago State (3-28, 0-16) vs. No. 1 seed New Mexico State (27-4, 15-1)

Western Athletic Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State is set to match up against New Mexico State in the WAC tournament quarterfinals. New Mexico State swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last went at it on March 2, when the Aggies outshot Chicago State 53.3 percent to 40 percent and made five more 3-pointers en route to a 34-point victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Ivan Aurrecoechea, AJ Harris and Eli Chuha have collectively accounted for 33 percent of New Mexico State’s scoring this season. For Chicago State, Anthony Harris, Rob Shaw, Cameron Bowles and Delshon Strickland have collectively accounted for 60 percent of all Chicago State scoring, including 75 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Shaw has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Chicago State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Chicago State is 0-28 when scoring fewer than 77 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 77.

FLOOR SPACING: Chicago State’s Bell has attempted 173 3-pointers and has connected on 35.8 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: The New Mexico State defense has allowed only 64.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Aggies 28th among Division I teams. The Chicago State offense has averaged 62 points through 31 games (ranked 312th, nationally).

